ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gazza: story of a footballer mercilessly used and abused by tabloid press | Barry Glendenning

By Barry Glendenning
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13f1dp_0f3uENTv00

It’s no great spoiler to reveal that, apart from Gazza’s opening and closing scenes filmed near a Hampshire fishing lake, it is comprised of archive footage. The subject of this two-part documentary, to be shown on the BBC, had been booked to participate in a Q&A after a London press screening on Thursday, but despite being spotted at the venue was a no-show. The appearance of the footballer’s latter-day incarnation proved even more fleeting in “real life” as it was on screen.

Paul Gascoigne, we were told, did not feel up to facing the press and had adjourned to his hotel. While there is no suggestion his decision to abscond was rooted in any particular mistrust of the fourth estate, this film chronicling his stellar rise and subsequent fall from grace demonstrated that any misgivings he might have had would have been entirely justified. Whether intentional or not, the underlying theme of Gazza is one of venal treachery. It is the story of how one man was mercilessly used and ultimately driven to madness and the brink of suicide by the scurrilous and often illegal machinations of the tabloid press.

Related: Roses, sharks and diving belts: Paul Gascoigne’s battle to save his career

“I always love the mythical notion that there’s nothing newspapers like more than to build them up and knock ’em down,” says a young tabloid editor Piers Morgan in one of the documentary’s closing scenes. “We build them up, they knock themselves down. And if they make the wrong choices then they pay the price of their fame.”

Hmmm. There is no doubt that Paul Gascoigne made no end of wrong, often inexcusable choices during the turbulent period of his life chronicled by Gazza, from his early days as a gifted teenage midfielder to his admission to the Priory after his omission from the England squad before the 1998 World Cup. However, it is difficult to disagree with the conclusion of Gascoigne’s sister, Anna, that his life might have been a lot less chaotic had he boasted considerably less fairy dust in his boots.

It is a 16-year window in which Gazzamania swept a nation that became besotted with the likable, eager-to-please young geordie who seemed to have the world at his feet, only to develop a pernicious dependence on alcohol and become one of the most high-profile celebrities to have every indiscretion from a deeply troubled private life trumpeted from the front pages of the tabloid press.

In the midst of the star-obsessed circulation war between Rupert Murdoch’s News International and Robert Maxwell’s Mirror Group, Gascoigne became a sometimes willing but often unwitting pawn. Gazza, made by Sam Collins for Western Edge Pictures, is as much an exploration and examination of the underhand methods employed by the UK’s bestselling tabloids during the 1990s as it is a reminder of how its subject’s life quickly unravelled before completely falling apart.

While a postscript to Gazza reveals that Morgan, along with his then tabloid rival Rebekah Brooks (née Wade), who both feature prominently in the film, were approached to contribute and declined, there was no shortage of former employees who were happy to oblige.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlwuZ_0f3uENTv00
Paul Gascoigne celebrates his late assist for David Platt in the 1990 World Cup last-16 victory against Belgium. Photograph: Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

As Gazza’s popularity began to soar in the wake of Italia 90, when England were knocked out on penalties at the end of a semi-final in which he had been reduced to public tears by that famous yellow card, the Sun signed him up on a one-year deal worth £250,000. “We started to notice, pay enough money and Gazza would turn up at the opening of an envelope,” said Neil Wallis, who was acquitted of phone hacking in 2015 . “There was nobody who was interested in Paul Gascoigne’s welfare. We were worried because we’d got so much money invested with him. How long could this last?”

Self-interest masquerading as concern in Gascoigne’s welfare is a recurring theme throughout Gazza, in which various former tabloid reporters reveal the manner in which, before the advent of hacking, they would set up networks of informants close to the player and then pay them to sell out their friend. At one point during Gascoigne’s troubled time in Italy with Lazio he parted company with his personal assistant Jane Nottage, who promptly wrote a tell-all book that was serialised in the Mirror.

Also documented: his marriage to and subsequent divorce from Sheryl Failes, a period when he missed the birth of his child while out on a bender and then became a pariah after subjecting his wife to a vicious hotel room assault. A spell at Middlesbrough when he became so dependent on alcohol that even his alcoholic teammate Paul Merson felt obliged to speak up. That high-profile omission from England’s World Cup squad and his subsequent spell in rehab. All are covered in Gazza, which provides a constant reminder that for all his myriad shortcomings, one of England’s most feted footballers was for years under constant illegal surveillance that by his own account eventually ruined his life.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

“He went to the Priory to get away from us,” says Paul McMullan, a convicted phone hacker and former tabloid reporter towards the end of Gazza. “He might have been an alcoholic but we didn’t care. So the guy ends up diagnosed with extreme paranoia when the reality is he wasn’t paranoid, it was genuinely true. We put the paranoia there.”

In the final postscript of Gazza, we are simply told our 54-year-old eponymous antihero now “lives alone on the south coast of England”. Having sat through the preceding two hours of footage, it seems a rather poignant revelation about a man once fabled for being the life and soul of the party, but ultimately comes as no great surprise.

Gazza is on BBC2 and iPlayer, 9pm on 13 and 20 April

• In the UK, the youth suicide charity Papyrus can be contacted on 0800 068 4141 or by email at pat@papyrus-uk.org . In the UK, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or by email at jo@samaritans.org . In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'What would it have been like if Paul was just an average player enjoying his job?': Gascoigne family attend 'emotional' screening of documentary showcasing the height of 'Gazzamania' in which he became the subject of tabloid obsession

On Thursday night, the family of Paul Gascoigne joined to watch a screening of a new documentary about his life. Paul was supposed to be there. Earlier in the day, at a smart London hotel, he had been booked to participate in a Q&A with assembled media to discuss 'Gazza', the latest look into the chaotic, troubled yet so often brilliant life of one of the country's most talented and celebrated footballers.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Collins
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Paul Gascoigne
Person
Barry Glendenning
Hello Magazine

The four words the Queen wrote in last note to her beloved husband Prince Philip

The Queen and members of the royal family will pay tribute to the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at a service of thanksgiving in London's Westminster Abbey. As the monarch remembers Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth at this special event, HELLO! takes a look back at the Queen's last written words to her beloved husband.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Bbc#Q A
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry: This is who he really looks like

It has always been said that Prince Harry takes after Princess Diana's side of the family, particularly his red hair which is said to be a Spencer trait. However, while examining royal photos after the unfortunate passing of the Duke of Edinburgh back in April, Hello magazine noticed that the Duke of Sussex also bears an uncanny resemblance to the late Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they have made donations to charities to 'support the people of Ukraine' - as they pay tribute to Invictus Games athlete who died in conflict

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made donations of an undisclosed amount to charities to support the people of Ukraine as they paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete killed in action in Ukraine. In past weeks as Ukrainians fought tooth and nail to defend their cities against Russian aggression, the...
CHARITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

234K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy