ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Cracker Barrel’s virtual brand debuts new chicken sandwich: ‘Excited to enter the competition’

By Kiah Armstrong, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uz7Ps_0f3uEJx100

( KTVX ) – Cracker Barrel’s virtual brand Chicken n’ Biscuits has become the latest establishment to offer a fried chicken sandwich.

The Chicken n’ Biscuits brand — described as part of Cracker Barrel’s “virtual brand marketplace” — will be making the sandwich available at 400 locations nationwide through DoorDash, UberEats, and Grubhub.

Beloved McDonald’s sauce returns this month: Here’s how to get it

Cracker Barrel is also positioning the sandwich as the newest entrant in “the chicken sandwich competition,” which is already crowded with offerings from outlets including Popeyes, KFC, Burger King and even Chili’s.

“For years, the debate around ‘the best chicken sandwich’ has been growing, and Chicken n’ Biscuits by Cracker Barrel is excited to enter the competition with our new Homestyle Chicken Sandwich,” said Matthew Schaefer, the senior director of strategy and innovation at Cracker Barrel. “The best part is that guests can enjoy this new sandwich plus other homestyle comfort food made with care like Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders or scratch-made Biscuit Beignets right at home through their favorite on-demand delivery partners.”

The new sandwich from Chicken n’ Biscuits features hand-breaded fried chicken with pickles and Duke’s mayonnaise, all served on a brioche bun. The dish comes with a side of steak fries.

The brand’s press release didn’t specify a price, but menus from DoorDash and UberEats in several markets advertise the sandwich (and a side of steak fries) for $9.99.

Company will pay you $2,400 to binge 24 hours of true crime documentaries

Customers can order the sandwich through an on-demand delivery app from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
WTNH

Missing child found after being taken from Bridgeport park

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have located 11-month-old Jalayjah Douglas who was taken by her biological father without permission. This issued a Silver Alert. It happened on Wordin Avenue and Hanover Street. According to police, a call came in around 7:15 p.m. indicating a child’s biological father, identified as 30-year-old James Douglas, came to […]
Popculture

McDonald's Makes Waves With New Breakfast Sandwich Currently Being Tested

McDonald's fans in Cincinnati have the opportunity to try a brand new breakfast sandwich, at least "new" to the golden arches. The Southern Style Chicken Breakfast sandwiches are being tested in Cinncinatti through April 4. McDonald's could try it in other markets if the sandwich succeeds there before granting it a permanent spot on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#Kfc Chicken#Food Drink#The Chicken N Biscuits#Ubereats#Mcdonald#Popeyes#Chili#Biscuit Beignets
Mashed

30% Want Chick-Fil-A To Bring Back This Discontinued Menu Item

While Chick-fil-A has its core menu items — chicken nuggets, waffle fries, and the OG chicken sandwich — the fast-food chain has also seen a rotating cast of specialty treats come and go over the years. There were savory picks like the chicken salad sandwich, the carrot and raisin salad, and coleslaw. Then there were desserts like the banana pudding milkshake, a brownie with nuts, and the cheesecake, the latter of which even had its own Facebook page at one point petitioning to add it to the menu again.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Mashed

This Fan-Favorite Arby's Deal Is Back On The Menu

Arby's has a catchphrase that's short, simple, and to the point: "We have the meats." And though the chain is known for its cold cut sandwiches, it actually does have more meats on the menu than just deli turkey, roast beef, and ham. In fact, it just brought back Arby's boneless wings, which were tested in December of 2020, and debuted as a limited-time menu option in October of 2021.
RESTAURANTS
99.9 KTDY

Here’s Why Should You Order Hot Water with Every Restaurant Meal

A very dear friend of mine who spend decades working in the service industry as a waiter used to tell me the one thing that almost all servers loathed. That thing was when someone would order hot tea service. Yeah, we drink iced-tea down here. So, the occasion to bring out the teapot, bags, and accompanying paraphernalia is usually a hassle for most of today's servers.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The 13 Best Meats To Cook In An Air Fryer, Ranked

The air fryer made its debut at the 2010 Internationale Funkausstellung exhibition in Berlin. Released by Philips, the innovative kitchen appliance was an instant hit. Indeed, it was so much so that IFA's organizers listed it in the top five inventions presented at the event (via Exnovate). Once you've used one, you can see how there are good reasons why air fryers have taken the culinary world by storm. They not only speed up cooking time but require a fraction of the oil used to deep fry food, making them a healthier alternative to traditional cooking methods (via Medical News Today).
FOOD & DRINKS
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bobby Flay Dips Fried Chicken In Buttermilk

Professional chefs learn a slew of different techniques through the years, which they often develop based on their own trial and error. While there are countless ways to prepare a dish, you'll almost never find two chefs who do it the exact same way. Bobbly Flay has been a renowned...
RECIPES
Leavenworth Times

GRANDMA’S GROUND BEEF CASSEROLE

• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
RECIPES
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Fan-Favorite Burger for Just $1 This Week Only

Filling your stomach won't empty your wallet this week thanks to a week-long deal currently taking place at Wendy's. This week only, the fast-food restaurant chain is offering customers a massive deal on one of their most beloved menu items, allowing guests the chance to place an order for the Dave's Single burger for just $1.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Shaquille O’Neal Will Flood Texas With 50 Fried Chicken Restaurants

In addition to Church’s, Popeye’s, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, KFC, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and the anticipated Bojangles, Houston will soon be home to yet another fried chicken franchise. Celebrity basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his fast-casual chicken franchise Big Chicken to Texas, with more than 50 locations spread out across Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, and Houston, according to a release.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

Panda Express Is Making a New Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao

If Panda Express’ wildly popular Orange Chicken is one of your favorite orders, then you're in luck. The fast casual chain is working on a new Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao that sports the sweet and savory menu favorite in a convenient, handheld package. The new menu offering features a...
PASADENA, CA
99.9 KTDY

Can You Name the 5 Decorations Found at Every Cracker Barrel?

Y’all will have to pardon me just a little if my “southern” is showing. I love Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Restaurants. I think that’s their official name. Most of us just call them Cracker Barrel and we are quite comfortable with the name. The moniker conjures up an image of a much simpler time. A time when old men sat around the general store playing checkers on top of a cracker barrel.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WTNH

WTNH

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy