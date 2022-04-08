ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

New Mexico legislature approves payments to offset inflation

By MORGAN LEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHN5R_0f3uDnCU00
1 of 2

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation Friday to provide payments of $500 to individual adults or $1,000 to households to offset increased prices for fuel and other consumer goods.

Payments of $250 per individual are scheduled for June and August under a Democratic-sponsored bill approved Tuesday during a one-day special legislative session.

The payments will arrive on top of separate tax rebates in July that exclude upper-income residents. Income limits don’t apply to the newly approved payments, which will cost the state about $700 million.

Most payments will go out automatically as tax rebates to people who file tax returns in New Mexico, while $20 million also was set aside largely for elderly people with little or no income who don’t ordinarily file taxes. Undocumented immigrants are eligible whether they file tax returns or not.

The U.S. inflation rate for the 12 months ending in February was nearly 8% — and that was before the Russian invasion of Ukraine set off a worldwide surge in fuel prices.

Democratic Rep. Christine Chandler of Los Alamos, chairwoman of the lead House committee on taxation, highlighted the cascading effect of higher fuel prices as businesses pass on energy costs by raising prices on a variety of goods and services.

“The rising fuel costs are hitting families, especially in our rural communities,” Chandler said at an online news conference. “We are giving families relief now and also in the summer when they are preparing to send their kids back to school.”

The New Mexico state government is experiencing a financial windfall linked to record-setting oil production in the Permian Basin. Lujan Grisham said the rebates are meaningful to families but won’t necessarily be repeated in future years.

“While giving rebates directly into the hands of New Mexicans, particularly in the context of inflation, are both meaningful, valuable and necessary .... we also want to make sure that we’re hitting the mark on continuing our investments in education” and housing, said Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection in November.

Republicans in the legislative minority were divided on the initiative, with one GOP senator and 13 allied House representatives voting against it amid concerns about making local inflation worse without cutting taxes.

Comments / 14

AGENT 00WTF
2d ago

Why are undocumented immigrants eligible whether they file taxes or not yet the rest of us regularly citizens are only eligible if we file? Wtf?

Reply(1)
15
Don Cook
2d ago

Why are illegals getting money when I am uneligable because I have worked hard and completed a higher education to get to my income level?

Reply
12
Harry Gibson
2d ago

I am 70 year old retired low income non tax filer I paid state taxes for 40 years to New Mexico yet am not eligible for this rebate accept on a first come first serve basis after filing an application I went our local Human services office and they did not know about the application process and could not tell me what to do so obviously this is how new Mexico feels about retired non filers just go without

Reply
13
Related
FingerLakes1.com

How to claim the $500 New Mexico tax rebate

A tax rebate in New Mexico was just approved. It is supposed to help with rising inflation and gas prices. IRS offering in person support as deadline to file your taxes is approaching. When will I get the rebate?. New Mexico will provide individuals $5oo checks. Households will get $1,000...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico Legislature#Inflation#Ap#Democratic#Russian#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Housing
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
414K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy