1 dead, 2 injured in ambulance crash on SR-87 in Mesa

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The cause of death of Jillian Underschultz, a 58-year-old woman who was found dead after a horseback ride in the Rio Verde/Scottsdale area, has been revealed. The Medical Examiner's Office said Underschultz died of blunt force trauma of the neck and ruled her death accidental. Underschultz...
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video first aired in a previous broadcast. A 16-year-old boy is dead and three other people are injured after being in a car crash in central Phoenix Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m., a Ford Mustang with three teenagers inside was traveling on Indian...
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family is grieving the death of their teenage sister, killed in a motorcycle accident. Police said 17-year-old Darling Santos was a passenger on the back of the motorcycle when the crash happened Saturday near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue. “We’re all in...
PHOENIX – A mile-long stretch of State Route 87 along the northern edge of Mesa has reopened after it was shut down Friday afternoon because of a serious collision, authorities said. According to Arizona DPS, one person died in the wreck and another was injured, which involved a tractor-trailer...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a woman who allegedly stabbed her mother multiple times Wednesday morning. Phoenix Police say 27-year-old Brenda Villela stabbed her mother around 5:30 a.m. while the two were driving near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road. Villela’s mother was driving when Villela began stabbing her, causing the mother to lose control of the car and crash. That’s when Villela took off on foot.
A 51-year-old man in Texas is behind bars this week after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death over a photograph of her with another man. Authorities say Ismael Meza Medrano then called 911 and told the emergency dispatcher about the brutal slaying of 50-year-old Maria Elena Garza. According to...
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Altoona Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on 17th Street near the off-ramp to Interstate 99 South and heading towards the Logan Town Centre. Police say at 12:44 p.m., Diane Derose, 67, of East Freedom, was driving a Saturn […]
FLORENCE, AZ (March 16, 2022) – Early Tuesday night, three people were killed and one was injured in a head-on crash on State Route 79. Around 5:00 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene near milepost 148 after receiving multiple dispatch calls. At this time, the events leading up...
SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Globe Fire Department has identified the EMT who was killed in a crash after a crash involving a semi-truck and a Salt River Pima-Maricopa Fire Department ambulance on State Route 87 near McDowell Road Friday afternoon. On Saturday afternoon, fire officials confirmed to Arizona’s Family that Brendan Bessee was killed in that crash. Bessee was a part of the Globe Fire/Medical/Rescue Reserve and recently transferred to the Salt River Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT.
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Phoenix park, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street from witnesses who were taking Riann Curry to the hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds.
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed and another person critically injured Tuesday in a crash involving a vehicle and a lawn mower. According to the Pulaski Police Department, officers were called to Lee Highway and Northwood Drive for a crash around 8:16 p.m. Officers found a man and...
The body of a Wisconsin surgeon was found “partially buried” after the ground beneath her collapsed during a hike and she fell down an embankment, authorities have revealed. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a 30-year-old cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health,...
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A Shelbyville man was killed and an 18-year-old was injured in a head-on crash on a rural stretch of highway between Shelbyville and Franklin Friday evening. Shelby County deputies were called to a crash at around 6:50 p.m. in the 8300 block of West State...
A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police broke up a gathering of 1,000 people and over 500 cars who took over a private parking garage Saturday to race and drive recklessly, the department said. "This is the biggest takeover we've seen," said Lieutenant Tony Miller. "We started to shut it down...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a couple has been arrested after a man shot another man who pushed his girlfriend at a Circle K last weekend. Police arrested 35-year-old Robert Martinez Jr. and 26-year-old Kaley Van Saun on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called out to a shooting on...
Comments / 3