SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Democrats in Illinois are in agreement with Gov. JB Pritzker’s balanced budget. “Our plan delivers more than $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois residents, adds $1 billion to our state’s long-depleted Rainy-Day Fund, and doubles down on our efforts to make unprecedented investments in public safety,” Pritzker said. “Once again, Democrats are demonstrating that ours is the party of fiscal responsibility — and there’s nothing more responsible than putting working families first. I look forward to passing our third consecutive balanced budget through the legislature, signing it into law, and delivering real relief to working families across Illinois.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO