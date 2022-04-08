Glass boarding bridges for KCI's new terminal arrive Friday

The glass passenger boarding bridges for the Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal arrived Friday.

Build KCI shared images and videos to social media as crews worked to unload and prepare the JBT Aero Tech bridges for installment.

The glass boarding bridges are said to be climate controlled, and their modern appearance is “sure to be a hit for locals and visitors alike,” according to Build KCI .

At the beginning of March, Justin Meyer, deputy director of aviation, told KSHB 41 anchor Dia Wall during an exclusive tour the bridges will make history.

Their installation will give the new terminal the title of the largest all-glass boarding bridge operator in the U.S.

"You'll be able to see everything that's happening around you as you board," Meyer said previously. "You'll be able to look in the cockpit and wave to the pilot. I think that will be really, really, special."

Behind-the-scenes video of the bridge arrival provided by Build KCI can be viewed below: