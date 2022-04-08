ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House refuses to be drawn into Sunak row after chancellor admits US green card

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The White House has said it does not have any information on the green card held by Rishi Sunak for nearly two years while chancellor, which legally declared him a “permanent US resident”.

Sunak admitted on Friday that he had held a US green card while living in Downing Street. Its holders must pay tax in America.

It follows an exclusive report from The Independent which revealed that the chancellor’s wife, Akhshata Murty, has non-dom tax – which means she is not required by law to pay UK taxes on her overseas income.

