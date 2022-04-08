ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgil Abloh’s Final Capsule Collection for Louis Vuitton Takes Up Residency in NYC

By Demetrius Simms
 2 days ago
Four month’s after his passing, Virgil Abloh ’s final capsule collection for Louis Vuitton has debuted at its Soho residency in New York City .

Titled “Daybreak,” the Pre-Fall 2022 collection includes a relaxed mix of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories for men. From mohair knits that don the signature LV emblem to striped suiting and matching denim sets, the drop is undeniably modern—and colorful. To highlight the vibrant hues found throughout the capsule, the residency is set against gradient walls in shades of teal, jade green and pastel yellow. The space is also filled with custom mannequins of models who were muses to Abloh. As for accessories, the shop features multiple shelves and designated areas that display the late designer’s signature bestsellers: soft trunks, mini keepall bags, backpacks, colorful LV sneakers and more.

Of course, the capsule is about far more than its splashy residency. Abloh intended for the collection—and its focus on tailoring—to interpret “grown-up” codes through relaxed cuts and light materials. The pieces fuse sport and workwear, offering, among other things, bold new takes on three-piece suiting.

“My philosophy is very much informed by the clothes that people actually wear. What I do is an analysis of a generation: what do people buy and why do they wear it,” the late designer said in a statement about his pre-collection procedure. “That question naturally creates an equal interest in tradition as it does in changing tradition. But it’s also about challenging myself and exploring different land. That is creative freedom.”

The “Daybreak” capsule collection will be sold through early June at the Louis Vuitton residency at 104 Prince Street in New York City.

Lifestyle
