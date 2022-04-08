COVID wave hits Dems just as they’re scaling back health protocols

More than half of Italians feel healthy, despite the pandemic. But even among them, about a third complain of problems, albeit mild, of anxiety and depression. Among the reasons for concern follow the sense of discomfort and slight pain. Coming to grips with this and caring for them are therefore the next challenges that the National Health Service (NHS) will have to face, according to Oriana Ciani of CERGAS, SDA Bocconi School of Management, together with colleagues Vittoria Ardito, Carlo Federici, Aureliano Finch, Alessandro Furnari, Claudio Jommi, Francesco Malandrini, Michela Meregaglia and Rosanna Tarricone. The team curated "Health outcomes and performance of the National Health Service," chapter seven of the 2021 edition of "Oasis Report," a study on companies and the Italian health system. In particular, this year's study concerns the perception of the state of health as it was judged by a representative sample of the Italian population, interviewed between November 2020 and February 2021. That is, in the midst of the second wave of COVID. "Health outcomes reported directly by individuals, and not based on clinical data, are becoming increasingly important," says Ciani.

