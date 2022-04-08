ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID wave hits Dems just as they’re scaling back health protocols

By Mike Ellis, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The wave arrives as Democratic leaders are...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Health Officials Urge Preparation, Not Panic, for Next COVID Wave

March 21, 2022 -- As top U.S. health officials track the latest COVID-19 spike in Europe, they’re encouraging Americans not to panic about another potential wave hitting the country. “Our focus should be on preparation, not on panic,” Vivek Murthy, MD, the U.S. surgeon general, said on Fox News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

U.S. flying blind to potential COVID-19 resurgence, experts say, as states scale back on testing, data reporting

In the wake of a flurry of warnings from officials over a potential COVID-19 resurgence in the United States, there are growing concerns among health experts that dwindling access to public data, the shuttering of testing sites and with an increasing number of people using at-home tests instead, it could leave the nation vulnerable to unforeseen upticks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Covid#The Wave#Democratic
TheAtlantaVoice

U.S. COVID-19 Vaccines Follow Conventional Health Standards and Protocols

SciCheck Digest Clinical and real-world studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing serious disease, and there is a long history of vaccine requirements in the U.S. But a list of bogus claims, shared around the world in recent months, falsely attributes unique characteristics and requirements to COVID-19 vaccines. Full Story A social media […] The post U.S. COVID-19 Vaccines Follow Conventional Health Standards and Protocols appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

Moderate Democrats join GOP senators to back bill to delay end of Title 42 border expulsions

A group of Democratic senators on Thursday joined Republican lawmakers in introducing a measure that would temporarily block the Biden administration's plan to end pandemic-related restrictions that allow border authorities to quickly expel migrants. The proposal, co-sponsored by six Republican senators and five moderate Democratic senators, would prevent the Centers...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
MedicalXpress

Study conducted in Italy during the second wave of COVID gives perspective on the perception of the state of health

More than half of Italians feel healthy, despite the pandemic. But even among them, about a third complain of problems, albeit mild, of anxiety and depression. Among the reasons for concern follow the sense of discomfort and slight pain. Coming to grips with this and caring for them are therefore the next challenges that the National Health Service (NHS) will have to face, according to Oriana Ciani of CERGAS, SDA Bocconi School of Management, together with colleagues Vittoria Ardito, Carlo Federici, Aureliano Finch, Alessandro Furnari, Claudio Jommi, Francesco Malandrini, Michela Meregaglia and Rosanna Tarricone. The team curated "Health outcomes and performance of the National Health Service," chapter seven of the 2021 edition of "Oasis Report," a study on companies and the Italian health system. In particular, this year's study concerns the perception of the state of health as it was judged by a representative sample of the Italian population, interviewed between November 2020 and February 2021. That is, in the midst of the second wave of COVID. "Health outcomes reported directly by individuals, and not based on clinical data, are becoming increasingly important," says Ciani.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCAX

Vermont loosens COVID protocols

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Monday, Vermont health leaders say it’s up to you to decide when you wear a mask in places where it’s not mandatory at the local level. The state is adopting the CDC’s new COVID-risk guidelines on masks and quarantining. State leaders say...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Free Covid tests scaled back as deadline nears

Free Covid-19 tests in England are being scaled back as people scramble for free test packs while they are still available.People trying to order lateral flow tests are discouraged to order packs when they try and access them online.“Most tests are now needed for people at higher risk,” according to the online ordering system.“In England, most people without Covid-19 symptoms no longer need to take rapid lateral flow tests.“Some people still need tests to stay safe, like: NHS staff; people who are at higher risk; people who are visiting high-risk places.“We want to make sure tests are available for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

Wake County scaling back COVID testing, vaccination services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County will begin scaling back COVID-19 vaccination and testing services on Thursday, according to a news release from the county health department. County health leaders said the decision comes as there has been a steady decline in both cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Shropshire Star

Infections hit one million as Hong Kong struggles with fresh wave of Covid

The number of deaths in the city has exceeded the official number of deaths in mainland China. Hong Kong’s total coronavirus infections exceeded one million and the number of related deaths topped those in mainland China, as the city grapples with a widespread outbreak. Health officials reported 20,079 confirmed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases COVID-19 report card for April 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the public health department updated its […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy