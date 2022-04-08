ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Solar eclipse will dazzle America 2 years from today

By Rebecca Barry
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The “Great American Eclipse” of 2017 that passed over much of the country ignited massive interest and inspired many by dazzling us for two minutes and 40 seconds where the moon blocked out all but the fiery corona of our sun.

The good news is we have some excitement to look forward to! In just two years – on April 8, 2024 – another solar eclipse will make its way across much of America.

The path of totality stretches from Mexico to Maine. We will have to travel to see totality because the path doesn’t touch Florida.

Is it worth it to travel to see totality? Absolutely.

The best way I can describe the difference between a partial eclipse and a total solar eclipse is a sports analogy.

A partial eclipse is like tailgating at a football game: it’s fun, you are outside the stadium and you enjoy yourself. A total solar eclipse is like catching Tom Brady’s game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl. Mind-blowing, life-changing (for me at least) — an incredible experience that most people don’t get the chance to have.

If you’re interested in traveling to see the 2024 eclipse – plan ahead. Hotels are expensive and hard to come by near the path of totality.

Here’s a look at the next eclipse’s path we could see domestically after that one:

The path of totality for the 2024 eclipse.

While I always think weather is incredibly important, in a solar eclipse – clouds make the difference in actually being able to see it or not. People will study the average cloud cover for the day and the path of totality to make their travel plans.

The upcoming eclipse should be even better than the last. Along the peak areas in the U.S., the time of totality is close to two minutes longer than the previous eclipse in 2017. The 2024 eclipse will have four minutes and 28 seconds of totality while the 2017 eclipse at peak had two minutes and 41 seconds of totality.

Is it 2024 yet?! I can’t wait.

