La Crosse, WI

Second COVID-19 booster recommended at least four months following first booster

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago
UNDATED (WKBT) – The surge in cases comes as the CDC authorized a 2nd booster for anyone 50 or older and others who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

But the CDC recommends you wait until at least four months after your first booster.

“In large part, this is one of the consequences of not taking this in terms of policy, I’m talking about across nationwide, as seriously as we should,” said Mayo Clinic vaccine researcher Dr. Gregory Polland.

In La Crosse, both Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health Systems will begin offering a second booster on Monday.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

