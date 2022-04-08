Second COVID-19 booster recommended at least four months following first booster

UNDATED (WKBT) – The surge in cases comes as the CDC authorized a 2nd booster for anyone 50 or older and others who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

But the CDC recommends you wait until at least four months after your first booster.

“In large part, this is one of the consequences of not taking this in terms of policy, I’m talking about across nationwide, as seriously as we should,” said Mayo Clinic vaccine researcher Dr. Gregory Polland.

In La Crosse, both Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health Systems will begin offering a second booster on Monday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.