Rachel Balkovec, the manager of the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, made history on Friday. Balkovec, who has been in coaching since 2012 and with the Yankees’ organization since 2019, became the first female manager in professional affiliated baseball history. To make her meaningful debut even more memorable, Balkovec registered a 9-6 win on Opening Night.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO