Our featured leading lady today grew up in Rockingham and has become one marvel of a woman in business, education, medicine, research, and many other leadership posts. Dr. Wanda Nicholson graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 1982, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1990 as a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.), and again from UNC in 1994 from the Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program, the University of California-Berkeley in 1996 with a Master's degree in Epidemiology, the University of California-San Francisco in 1996 from the Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars Program, and the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School with a Master's of Business Administration in Medical Management in 2005.

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC ・ 17 DAYS AGO