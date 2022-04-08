Symphony director shares musical experience with students

Lima Symphony Orchestra Music Director Andrew Crust shares thoughts about music with band students at Bath High School. Dean Brown | The Lima News

BATH TOWNSHIP — Lima Symphony Orchestra music director Andrew Crust visited and chatted with band students at Bath High School Friday afternoon.

In only his second year at the Lima Symphony, Andrew Crust, after a brief introduction in which he challenged students, made himself available for questions from the students.

“When I was in high school, I played the trumpet. I composed. I played in jazz band. I sang a little bit. I did everything I could. but I didn’t have anyone telling me what this world was like professionally. I chose music as my career, but I didn’t have anybody come in and say what are the options,” Crust shared.

He later asked, “Do you ever think that you guys have like a superpower that most humans cannot even do? They can’t read music. They can’t play an instrument and you know, you kind of take it for granted.” Crust asked the band members, “Why do you make music as human beings?”

One students responded, “It’s pretty cool.” Another responded, ”It’s a way of sharing emotions.”

“Why not speak those emotions with words?” he asked.

“Most people can hear and understand,” A student responded.

“So it crosses linguistic boundaries and cultural boundaries. Does music have cultural identity? Some music you’re playing is American. Some is not.”

The interaction with the students continued, answering questions that the young musicians asked.

Crust encouraged the students to view music on You Tube. “I encourage you to watch videos of people who are masters of your instrument. If you are a saxophone player and have not watched John Coltrane and Charlie Parker, even if you’re not into jazz, I mean it’s another level. See the Washington, the Berlin Philharmonic online or the New York Philharmonic.”

The session ended with the band playing a piece they have been working on and the Lima Symphony music director sharing his critique.

