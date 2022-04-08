ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magna, UT

UPDATE: Victim of fatal Utah shooting identified

By Kiah Armstrong
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIfw4_0f3u9vBr00

UPDATE: 4/9/22 1:45 p.m.

MAGNA, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The victim of a fatal shooting outside a Magna apartment complex Friday afternoon has been identified as 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga.

Unified Police say that they are working diligently to solve the case.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jei0r_0f3u9vBr00
    (Courtesy of Ruesga family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QC9Sc_0f3u9vBr00
    (Courtesy of Ruesga family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gG1E_0f3u9vBr00
    (Courtesy of Ruesga family)

No further information is currently available.

ORIGINAL POST: 4/8/22 5:02 p.m.

MAGNA, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A man has died following a shooting at a Magna apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Police say the shooting took place around 4:28 p.m. at the Colony Farms apartment complex near 7250 West 2600 South.

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car

Jon Dorman, a resident who lives in the area, tells ABC4 that the two men looked like they were “horsing around” at first.

Dorman says he was in his apartment when he looked out the window and saw two people fighting in the parking lot.

About a minute later, Dorman says both men sprinted back to their cars. The victim allegedly entered his car in what appeared to be an attempt to flee the scene.

Dorman says the suspect pulled a gun out of his own car and aimed it at the victim. Dorman says he heard about 10 shots and then the suspect went back into his car and drove off.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 20-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was declared dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Man dead after crashing into pole in St. George

Witnesses reported to police that a man was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, shortly after the shooting.

Officials say they currently do not have a suspect in custody.

There is no danger to the community at this time, as police said this does not appear to be a random incident.

Investigators are expected to be on the scene for several more hours.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

