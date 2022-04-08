ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Matthew Mors heading to South Dakota State

By Tanner Castora
 2 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Matthew Mors would flash onto the South Dakota basketball scene playing varsity as a middle schooler at Yankton High School. Years later he would leave the program as perhaps the most decorated player in school history after becoming the 4th all time leading scorer in South Dakota boys history.

Mors would choose to play his college ball in Madison for the Wisconsin Badgers and would redshirt this past season. He would enter his name into the transfer portal at seasons end and earlier today would announce on his twitter account that he has decide to continue his academic and athletic career at South Dakota State University.

Mors will be eligible to play for the Jackrabbits immediately and has four years left of eligibility.

