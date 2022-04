An eleventh-hour influx of federal funding has allowed Oregon's emergency rental assistance program to continue accepting applications for an additional week. The Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP), which was initially scheduled to shut down on midnight March 14, will now remain open to new applicants until midnight on March 22. In response to the state's request for additional support, the US Department of Treasury cut Oregon a $16 million check late Monday to keep the program running an extra week.

OREGON STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO