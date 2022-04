GALLIPOLIS —The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities is raising awareness about life with developmental disabilities and the importance of inclusion. March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all areas of community life, as well as awareness to the barriers that people with disabilities still sometimes face in connecting to the communities in which they live.

