It’s Monarch Migration Time: Report Sightings, Consider Butterfly-Friendly Plants

With each passing day, practices that were once seen as woo-woo—like astrology, tarot readings, and angel numbers—are becoming mainstream as more people embrace spiritual health. Cosmic messages don’t just come from card decks and constellations, however, downloads can come from anywhere, including chance encounters with animals that are considered symbolic, says spiritual healer and tarot reader Cristina Panescu. Bald eagles, coyotes, and cardinals all posses spiritual significance, but today we’re here to talk about the monarch butterfly meaning you should know about in case one of these endangered species, known for its spotted, black-rimmed, bright orange wings, ever crosses your path.

ANIMALS ・ 15 DAYS AGO