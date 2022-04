(Audubon) The Audubon Rec Center is gaining ground on their $2 million fundraising target. The facility, which opened in 2018, is expanding to add a gym on the east end of the building. Subcommittee member Jason Hocker says, “Fundraising has been going very well. We just had a Casino Night fundraiser. That was very successful and raised a little over $11,000. We’ve been at it for just a little over a year and are at about $925,000 in funds that have been donated or pledged to the project.”

AUDUBON, IA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO