“Haters want me clapped and chromed it ain’t easy / Cops wanna knock me, D.A. wanna box me in / But somehow, I beat them charges like Rocky” — Jay-Z This week, I had the opportunity to catch up with Adam Pascarella, the author of “Reversed in Part: 15 Law School Grads on Pursuing Non-Traditional Careers.”

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO