Henry Lee Akers, 81, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on April 7, 2022 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. He was born September 12, 1940 in Pikeville, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Nancy Akers; two brothers and 10 sisters. Henry is survived by wife, Marilyn Sue Akers; one son, Terry Lee Akers; two daughters, Anita Akers Clark and Loretta Stricklett; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Henry loved his family and friends. He was a hard worker and helpful neighbor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and car shows. The public visitation is from 12 – 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. serves the family.