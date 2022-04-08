ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Monroe County law enforcement officers respond to bail reform in budget

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQraQ_0f3u828I00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – In Rochester, bail reform remains a big topic of conversation. Local lawmakers say they support revisions, but haven’t landed on an agreement just yet.

In Monroe County, some in law enforcement say they’re frustrated. They say the entire time reforms were being discussed, there’s been no seat for them at the table.

Elements of the proposed deal allows judges to require more people to post bail, while waiting for trial, instead of being released on an appearance ticket.

It primarily deals with repeat offenders and offenses relating to the use, sale or possession of illegal guns.

News 8 spoke to Assemblymembers Brian Manktelow and Harry Bronson who support these changes.
But they’re not seeing the same support, in other parts of the state

‘I think we need to roll it back a whole lot more, I think a lot of the downstate members of the city area are deadest against doing that, they have a totally different situation there, again one size doesn’t fit all in New York State, we are so diverse so different,” said Manktelow.

“Lets recognize that the level of violence in our streets and particularly in Rochester is absolutely unacceptable, we got to do a lot of things to work on that and keep families safe,” said Bronson.

Changes in the budget directly affect local police officers. But when we asked Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter for his thoughts, he responded with this.

“I’m the lead law enforcement officer in the county, I don’t even know what those tweaks are, right we don’t have a seat at the table.”

Baxter says when the news broke a few weeks ago, police officers were never brought in the loop.

“We’re out there we’re chasing kids with the guns picking up family members that have been shot, pursuing those wanted out of state,” said Baxter.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith says he’s written a letter of input to the governor — hoping his ideas are read and accepted.

“Some adjustments have been made, I think more need to be made,” said Smith.

“When you enact a program  sometimes there’s unintended consequences those need to be addressed.”

Bronson says on the other hand they have been having conversations with officers and stakeholders.

All parties seem to agree the inherent goal of bail reform is important – but there is room for improvement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Woman Charged With Hindering Law Enforcement

EPHRATA, PA — The Ephrata Police Department announced they recently charged 25-year-old Madison T. Zymnis of Ephrata, Lancaster County with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. Authorities state that on March 14, 2022, at 6:00 a.m., the Ephrata Police Department assisted the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department with executing a search warrant...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
Bay News 9

Honor ride pays tribute to fallen law enforcement officers

TAMPA, Fla. — An honor ride paid tribute Wednesday to two fallen Bay area officers. A group of 20 motorcycle riders from Broward County delivered two quilts to the families of Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen, and Pinellas Deputy Michael Magli. Both men lost their lives in the line...
TAMPA, FL
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Bronson
WHEC TV-10

RPD announces arrest in homicide at East Ridge Road restaurant

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the homicide that happened near a restaurant on East Ridge Road early Monday morning. Police responded to a report that a man was shot shortly after midnight and found Desmin Diggs, 42, shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was mostly centered around Tangie’s Kitchen, just north of Route 104.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Attorney General to investigate death of Janet Jordan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York Attorney General's Office will be investigating the death of Janet Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed in her home on Wetmore Park on March 14. New York State Police were called in to investigate as a 'person of interest' in the murder was Rochester Police Officer Melvin Williams, who was found dead in his car in Henrietta from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYSP has yet to conclude if Williams is responsible for Jordan's death.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bail Reform#Guns#Law Enforcement Officers
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Dewey Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday evening, after a shooting on Dewey Avenue. According to police, officers were called to Dewey Avenue near Alameda Street around 8:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Investigators did not find anything there, but did eventually discover a scene between Birr Street and Bryan […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy