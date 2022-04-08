WATCH: TRAETWOTHREE Drops Song and Video For “Stuck In My Ways” ft. Blueface

Rising South Central R&B artist TRAETWOTHREE offers his latest track accompanied by a visual, “Stuck In My Ways (ft. Blueface )” out now via Ncredible/ ART@WAR/ Atlantic Records. His kickback melodious flow pairs well with fellow LA rapper Blueface’s signature offbeat cadence. Okezie Kenneth Ndubuisi directed the video that takes us through alleys and backways of South Central, LA. You can listen to the song and watch the video here .

Like his two previous releases, “ Done Done ” and “ Worth It (ft. DDG) ,” “Stuck In My Ways” will appear on his forthcoming debut mixtape ‘Out The District’ scheduled to be released on April 29. You can find the tracklist for the mixtape below:

Out The District

Ride or Die 710 feat. DW Flame Keep Doing You Worth It feat. DDG Stuck In My Ways feat. Blueface Vroom feat. Justina Valentine Streets Done Done Nights Unsure Freaky

Despite them divorcing, TRAETWOTHREE’s parents both imparted spirituality on their son while also encouraging music. Throughout middle school, he followed in his father’s footsteps by learning to play the saxophone. As such, he listened to everyone from Gerald Albright, David Sunborn, and Candy Dulfer to Tank , Tyrese , Erykah Badu and of course, The Isley Brothers . At 16 years old, after discovering Drake , J. Cole and Nipsey Hussle , he picked up his first used microphone and downloaded Pro Tools. Although he spent countless hours writing and recording in his bedroom, it was a chance encounter that eventually changed everything.

While working a part-time job at Dick’s Sporting Goods, TRAETWOTHREE helped out some members of team Ncredible with Air Jordans and sparked conversation. After listening to his demos, they invited him to the studio. Fast forward three months and he met Ncredible Entertainment founder Nick Cannon , who eventually brought him into the fold. A series of tracks including “ 4am In The District ” and “ High Tec ” caught the attention of ART@WAR label head, James McMillan which led to the current deal he has.

He pays homage to Los Angeles, where he was raised through both his music and his name (TRAE = 3, TWOTHREE = 23: 323 LA area code). He presents an unheard and unseen vision of his hometown with a combination of dusky R&B , hip hop swagger and West Coast spirit which will be heard on his forthcoming 2022 Ncredible / ART@WAR / Atlantic Records debut, ‘Out The District.’

To stay connected to TRAETWOTHREE, be sure to follow him on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .