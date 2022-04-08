ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 bodies found since 1970, have yet to be identified in Northwest Florida

By Summer Poole
 2 days ago

NORTHWEST FLORIDA ( WKRG ) — Over the past five decades, officers with multiple different agencies in the northwest Florida area have found multiple bodies that they have not been able to identify.

Six people were listed on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing Endangered Person’s website as “unidentified/unknown.” In Escambia County, one female and two males were found. In Okaloosa County, one female and one male were found. And in Santa Rosa County one female was found.

Escambia County

Male One

On June 15, 1970, the remains of a white man were found west of Bronson Field Gate near Pensacola, Fla. The man was between the ages of 45 and 60 years old. The man had brown hair with balding in the front, was 6 foot 1 inch, and weighed between 180 to 200 pounds. When he was found, the man was wearing a blue shirt, checkered swimsuit and red socks. Today the man would be close to 105-years-old.

Male Two

On Dec. 18, 2004, the remains of a black man were found in an empty mobile home on Pine Forest Road and Mandaville Lane in Pensacola, Fla. The man was between 40 and 50 years old. He was between 5 foot 4 inches and 5 foot 10 inches. The man had a space between his teeth along with four fillings. When he was found, he was wearing a “Butler” cap, Levi jeans, white socks, a black belt, an undershirt and black and red athletic shoes. The man would be somewhere around 63-years-old today.

Female One

On May 17, 2006, the charred remains of a black woman were found at 1507 North Kirk Street in Pensacola, Fla. The woman was 5 foot 1 inch and weighed 150 pounds. Police say she may have gone by the name of Justina Phillips. Her age is currently unknown.

Okaloosa County

Male One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMDIp_0f3u6T8U00

On Aug. 5, 2007, a Hispanic man was hit and killed by a vehicle on State Road 189 at Manning Drive in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. The man was described as being in his mid 20s or 30s, being 5 foot 7 inches and weighing 146 pounds. He is said to have had black hair, brown eyes and a well-trimmed mustache and goatee. The man had been found wearing a white polo with a blue stripe, khaki cargo shorts, a khaki belt, gray boxer shorts, two black and white tennis shoes, a white cap and a yellow metal chain. He would be around 45-years-old today.

Female One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrPSR_0f3u6T8U00

On Sept. 14, 1994, the skeletal remains of a white woman were found in a wooded area west of Interstate 10 in Holt, Fla. The woman was between 30 to 40 years old. She was 5 foot 4 inches and weighed between 110 to 120 pounds. The woman was wearing a green and red floral print dress and a short jacket with floral patterns. She had a black cord bracelet with multicolored beads and was wearing a silver-colored ring on her right hand. On her left hand, the woman was wearing a heart-shaped silver ring, a charm bracelet without charms, a silver band ring and an orange ring. Officers said her name may be Suzanne.

Santa Rosa County

Unknown Female

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXCOr_0f3u6T8U00

On March 12, 1986, the body of a white woman was found in a creek off of the Yellow River near Milton, Fla. The woman was described as being 5 foot 5 inches, 120 pounds, with brown hair and being between the ages of 21 and 35. Officials say she seemed to be a heavy smoker and was most likely missing several teeth.

If you have any information about any of these cases, please contact your local police department.

WALA-TV FOX10

Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama. The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham. An autopsy will...
NAVARRE, FL
Mystery solved: A woman now knows who demolished her house

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jennifer Pulliam now knows who demolished her house on her Mobile property, thanks to WKRG News 5 viewers. And while the mystery is solved, the legal battle is just beginning. We first reported last month about the mystery. Over a weekend in January, someone came onto Pulliam’s property on Cody Road […]
