Ector County, TX

Ector County ISD sees big gains in Kindergarten Readiness

By Matthew Alvarez
cbs7.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A typical morning in Ms. Kira Boen’s Pre-K classroom at Reagan Magnet School in Odessa is full of children laughing, listening, and most importantly learning. Whether it be through singing, games, or collaborative activities, there is rhyme and reason for it all. “Being Kindergarten...

Government Technology

Ector County Schools Fight Learning Loss With Virtual Tutors

Most K-12 students are back in class, and verdicts about how the past two years of disruption impacted their education have been rolling in: negatively, across the board. In Maryland, just 15 percent of public school students passed the math portion of their annual assessments last year, and 35 percent passed in English. In Georgia, where students had the option to opt out of assessments, 40 percent of eighth graders didn't even take the test. The online program Zearn Math, used by some 6 million elementary students, found those from low-income ZIP codes regressed in math by more than 11 percent. Several studies, like one conducted by the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA), found that previously lower-achieving students fell furthest behind, and even where students made progress, they made less of it than under pre-pandemic "normal" circumstances. One of the most urgent tasks facing K-12 schools today is to get students caught up, and the Ector County Independent School District in Odessa, Texas, is finding success with a virtual tutoring program.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Free bulky item drop off to be held in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit will be holding a free bulky item drop off for county residents on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drop off will be located at Ector County property in the 4200 block of Larkspur Lane in Gardendale, just west of the Gardendale Community Center.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Former Abilene ISD principal accused of stealing meds from nurse’s office

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A former Abilene elementary school principal has been arrested on fraud charges after being accused of stealing medication from the school nurse’s office. According to a news release issued Monday evening by the Abilene Police Department (APD), 40-year-old Kyle Wiskow was arrested Monday for fraudulent possession of prescription, a second-degree felony. […]
ABILENE, TX
Dayton Daily News

Montgomery County: Kindergarten registration opens in Kettering

Kindergarten registration is now open in Kettering City Schools for next school year for children born on or before Aug. 1, 2017. Step 1: Go to the Kettering Schools website to complete the online portion of registration. Step 2: Once you have completed the online portion, you will receive a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Dallas Observer

In Updated Texas Schools Database, Dallas ISD Could Use Boost in College Readiness

Earlier this week, The Texas Tribune announced it had updated its public schools database, offering a glimpse into the state of the state’s education system. Digging into Dallas ISD’s numbers, certain stats initially jumped out. The district’s total of at-risk students is roughly 62%, for instance, while the number statewide is just under half.
DALLAS, TX
Klein ISD

Get Ready for Klein ISD’s Class of 2022 Graduations

Klein ISD is so excited to host the Class of 2022 Graduation ceremonies right here at home on our home turf at Klein Memorial Stadium on May 25, 26, 27 & 28. As preparations continue for our graduation ceremonies, we are happy to share a few updates with you about this upcoming event:
KLEIN, TX

