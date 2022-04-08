Public Vaccination locations April 11 – 16

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will host several walk-in vaccine opportunities during the week of April 11th to 16th.

Individuals who receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series or first booster at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

Monday, April 11 – Library Center – 4653 S. Campbell Ave., from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Pfizer (12+) offered.

Thursday, April 14 Library Station – 2535 N. Kansas Expy., from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. All vaccines offered (18+), Pfizer for 5+.

Friday, April 15 – City Utilities Transit Center – 211 N. Main, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. All vaccines offered (18+), Pfizer for 5+.

The Venues Church – 2616 E. Battlefield Rd., from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. All vaccines offered (18+), Pfizer for 5+.

Saturday, April 16 – Downtown Y.M.C.A – 417 S. Jefferson Ave., from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. All vaccines offered (18+), Pfizer for 5+.

Willard Library – 304 E. Jackson St., Willard, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. All vaccines offered (18+), Pfizer for 5+.

Vaccination appointments are also available Monday – Friday at Westside Public Health Center (660 S. Scenic Ave.) from 1:00-4:30 p.m. To schedule, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

