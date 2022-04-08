Crate & Barrel sister store CB2 coming to Portland’s Pearl District

Things are constantly and quickly changing here in the Rose City. This week, vinyl and music media shop Everyday Music announced it will close its NE Sandy location on Sat May 7. While the closure isn't related to poor business, it does mean one less music shop in town and serves as another reminder of why we need to hold our precious shops tight, go to smaller local shows (and actually pay to get in), buy records at one of the city’s many small businesses, and purchase music on Bandcamp by Portland-based favs. This week we provide a few such ways to support Portland music, including a couple new singles available on Bandcamp, and two live events showcasing local artists. Also, stellar R&B artist H.E.R is coming to Portland on tour next month!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 24 DAYS AGO