Portland, OR

Crate & Barrel sister store CB2 coming to Portland’s Pearl District

By Kristine de Leon
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
The Crate & Barrel sister brand CB2 is slated to open its first Oregon outpost in Portland’s Pearl District this summer. The houseware and furniture company has made no formal announcement but is now hiring for...

The Portland Mercury

Hear in Portland: OMG, H.E.R. Is Coming to Portland, Rose Tinted’s Holocene Residency, and New Singles From J. Graves and Snugsworth

Things are constantly and quickly changing here in the Rose City. This week, vinyl and music media shop Everyday Music announced it will close its NE Sandy location on Sat May 7. While the closure isn't related to poor business, it does mean one less music shop in town and serves as another reminder of why we need to hold our precious shops tight, go to smaller local shows (and actually pay to get in), buy records at one of the city’s many small businesses, and purchase music on Bandcamp by Portland-based favs. This week we provide a few such ways to support Portland music, including a couple new singles available on Bandcamp, and two live events showcasing local artists. Also, stellar R&B artist H.E.R is coming to Portland on tour next month!
PORTLAND, OR
Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
KOIN 6 News

Portland, region hemorrhaging rental properties: report

After a period of confusion, a revised economic report confirms the loss of single-family, detached rental houses in Portland and the larger metropolitan region. If fact, the revised report says that nearly six times more rental houses were lost between 2015 and 2020 than the original report claimed.
The Oregonian

