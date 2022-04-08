ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Science Center taking precautions for the Avian Flu

 2 days ago

Several states across the country are...

WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
WMTW

Avian flu spreads in Maine

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — Avian flu is spreading in Maine with the virus now confirmed in eight flocks in the state since February. Only South Dakota has had the virus show up in more flocks, though all 11 of the flocks affected there have at least 20,000 birds, while all of the affected flocks in Maine have fewer than 200.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WPBF News 25

Avian flu case confirmed in Martin County

PALM CITY, Fla. — Wildlife experts in Florida have confirmed that avian influenza is present in Martin County. Savannah Steckler, a wildlife rehabilitator at the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center in Palm City, said a dead duck that was dropped off at the facility earlier this month had the virus.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
