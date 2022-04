Last Friday, I delivered the eulogy at the funeral of James Chase in Booneville. James was a friend who served as Sunday School Director the entire 17 years that I served as pastor at First Baptist Church in Booneville. When James’ wife, Virginia, invited me to give the eulogy, she said, “We will be sad that day, but you can make us smile.”

BOONEVILLE, MS ・ 24 DAYS AGO