LEGO opens environmentally friendly 'campus' HQ

If you are a fan of Whole Foods, the upscale supermarket that has earned itself the nickname of "Whole Paycheck," per Fast Company, then you are probably aware that plastic bags are nowhere to be found at the checkouts. Instead, shoppers bring their own bags or use the hallmark "guilt-free" paper bags the store provides. But Whole Foods hasn't always used this option. It, too, was once part of the grocery store retailers who provided single-use plastic bags. What made this supermarket stop using them?

AUSTIN, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO