ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Beautiful Rainbow After Rain In Ocala

By Reader Submission
ocala-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this beautiful rainbow that formed after...

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Chilly morning but beautiful afternoon Sunday

The breezy winds will die down after sunset tonight leaving us mostly clear with lows dropping into the middle 40 to low 40s. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for our Middle TN counties through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday. Sunday will be a much warmer day despite the cooler start, highs will reach the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies with a south wind between 5-15 mph. Lows will not be nearly as cold on Monday morning only dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s. The work week will start off with scattered showers off and on through the day with seasonal highs in the middle 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WUSA9

What's the status of the cherry blossoms after the rain?

WASHINGTON — Rain, showers and lightning moved through the DMV on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. With D.C.'s cherry blossoms currently in peak bloom, many were worried about the status of our blossoms. Thankfully, the showers and rain did not bring wind. The National Park Service said that since...
ENVIRONMENT
FourStates

Rain on and off through a cooler Friday; Beautiful weekend ahead

Friday will have plenty of dry time as rain circles around a low pressure system through this evening. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and stay there through the rest of the day. Winds will pick up this afternoon and gust up to 35 MPH out of the northwest. Rain chances will finally drop to zero after about 10 PM tonight, and clouds will quickly exit as we cool into the middle 30s. Totals will be between 0-5-1″.
ENVIRONMENT
WGNtv.com

After 70s and sun, rain on the way

Mostly cloudy tonight and rain showers. Winds: S 5-10 G15. Low: 48. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy, rain showers, cooler NE, ESE 10-20 G30. 52.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore

March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow#Https
WESH

WATCH: Florida beachgoers run after spotting waterspout off coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Waterspouts were spotted off the Florida coast Saturday as severe weather moved into the state. Several people captured video of these swirling vortexes. One of the waterspouts was spotted off the shore of Fort Myers Beach near the Lani Kai Resort. Some people were seen...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond. The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond. The...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX40

California to see rain after record heat wave

(KTXL) — A storm is on track to impact California Sunday night into Monday. It will be moving in from the west and keeping warmer air in place. That means snow levels will be high, with minimal snow totals. But the focus of this storm will be the rain. Rain amounts are highly dependent on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy