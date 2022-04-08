ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former New West Symphony conductor Boris Brott dies after hit-and-run in Canada

By Kathleen Wilson, Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
Boris Brott, the founding music director of the New West Symphony in Thousand Oaks, died Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle in Canada.

The 78-year-old maestro who led Canada's Orchestre Classique de Montréal was struck in Hamilton, Ontario, by a hit-and-run driver who was later arrested, police said.

His death was "really tragic" because he was a conductor of such stature, said Natalia Staneva, CEO of the New West Symphony.

He was also a noted motivational speaker and started all of the symphony's education programs in the late 1990s and early 2000s, she said.

"The symphony wouldn't be what it is right now without all of his effort," she said.

Brott, who performed internationally, began working in 1992 as music director of the Ventura County Symphony. The community orchestra merged a few years later with a local orchestra in the Conejo Valley to form the first professional orchestra in the county.

Residents on both sides of the Conejo Grade were upset with the merger, lamenting the loss of community orchestras that had been around for decades. But Brott delivered a high quality of music in the upgraded orchestra, said Betsy Chess, who was executive director of New West during its early years.

"He smoothed the feathers because of how good the product was," she said.

Brott left the directorship in 2011 but returned annually to conduct concerts until his last performance in 2015.

He was one of the most internationally respected Canadian orchestra leaders, having conducted on some of the most celebrated stages in the U.S. and Europe, the Montreal Gazette reported.

He has been credited as music director and conductor for the Royal Ballet in London, assistant conductor of the New York Philharmonic under the composer Leonard Bernstein and conductor of Bernstein's MASS theater piece at the Vatican.

Brott lived in Hamilton, where the mayor, Fred Eisenberger, toasted his common touch and musical renown in a tweet after news of his death. The conductor brought classical music directly to the city's working people with a performance at a steel plant and thousands of school children came to his annual concert, Eisenberger said.

In Ventura County, he created Discovery Artists, which invites gifted high school students to play with the symphony, and launched Symphonic Adventures to bring school children to concerts.

Staneva, who had conversed with Brott shortly before his death, said he was in good health before the fatality. He planned to travel to Vancouver to conduct a concert benefiting the people of Ukraine on April 20. His family was from Odessa, she said.

"As artists we are compelled to lend our voice to the causes we care about and disturb us," Staneva said.

Kathleen Wilson covers the Ventura County government, including the county health system, politics and social services. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0271.

