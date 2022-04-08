ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section of Cottonwood Creek Greenbelt Trail Closed for Four Weeks

Frisco, Texas
 4 days ago

(April 8, 2022) A section of the Cottonwood Creek Greenbelt trail will be closed for approximately four weeks starting Monday, April 11. The section closed is a boardwalk located west of Legacy Dr at the Shaddock Creek Estates neighborhood, circled in red on this map (PDF). Visitors will not be able to get around the closure and will have to turn around instead of continuing on the trail.

The boardwalk is being removed to address the erosion issue at the tributary underneath it. It's part of an ongoing erosion control project by city engineers. The project was recently highlighted in this Progress in Motion video.

