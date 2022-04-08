ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Get It Done Right

By CTG Staff
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whenever Steve and I are with a potential client, we make every effort to educate them on pros and cons for the various types of products available on the market today. While those things are important to know, the most valuable nugget we share is the proper installation process....

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Best patio and garden deals right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Spring is here, and so are leisurely weekends in the yard or on the balcony. If you're looking to spruce...
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get It Done#Polyurea#Garage Force
yankodesign.com

This prefabricated steel structure is a multipurpose communal hub that can be flat packed like IKEA furniture

The Hithe is a prefabricated, demountable structure located in London’s Rotherhithe community designed to support local businesses while bridging the city’s communities with modern changes. Meaningful social infrastructure typically challenges the existing schema of neighborhoods while providing innovative solutions to modern problems like urbanization and climate change. These...
ARCHITECTURE
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture designed to convert you into sustainable architecture advocates

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a prefab traditional farmhouse with a contemporary twist – these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
MLive.com

Wayfair’s 72-hour Clearance Sale has deals on furniture, bedding, lighting and more

Wayfair is having a huge 72-hour Clearance Sale, and there are great deals to be had as we turn the corner into spring. This Clearance Sale offers steep savings on everything from furniture for your home and office, bedding sets, area rugs and bathroom fixtures. And don’t miss deals on lighting for inside and outside your home, small appliances, as well as outdoor furniture and more.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

8 Dyson Vacuum Alternatives That’ll Get the Job Done Just As Well

Once upon a time, the very idea of cleaning may have felt like an absolute chore. As we continue to embrace adulting, however, once-dreaded weekly activities, like vacuuming, have become something of a soothing routine. Of course, there’s nothing calming about loud vacuums that don’t get the job done. That’s largely why Dyson — AKA the be-all, end-all of vacuums — has become such a household name. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford the pricey home-cleaning gadgets. Thankfully, though, there are a number of similar stick vacuums on the market that are marked for a fraction of the price. While they may not all be as quiet or as innovative as Dyson vacuums, they absolutely offer applaudable results (just look at the thousands of reviews, if you don’t believe us).
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Cramped Kitchen Gets a Much More Practical Layout — and an Updated Look to Match

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While the details of some dated kitchens aren’t ideal, they can usually be sidestepped until updates get underway. But a cramped layout is harder to move past — literally. And that was the case when realtor Celine Crestin (@realty_reimagined) purchased this home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

6 Things You Should Always Do Before Picking Out Paint

If you want to avoid painter's remorse, choosing the right paint requires more than just selecting a paint chip (although that part's important, too). Before you commit, there are a few more factors to take into consideration, such as the light each room in your house receives and how the color looks in both natural and artificial light. Plus, you'll want to measure the space beforehand to know exactly how many gallons to get. If you end up changing your mind, you can always repaint, but whenever you want to get a paint job done right the first time, this is the technique to follow. Here are six things you should do before picking out interior paint.
HOME & GARDEN
Bradenton Herald

Most Durable Workwear to Get Any Job Done

Don’t get roped into the idea that your workwear has to be big, boxy, and restrictive. The newest styles and cuts favor a more tailored look combined with textiles that have a little stretch added for greater comfort and range of motion when crouching and doing chores. From gloves...
APPAREL
Inc.com

4 Steps to Getting Your Projects Done Faster and Within Budget

I was recently talking to a business owner who was struggling to meet his project deadlines. No matter how hard he tried, it seemed like every project that he took on over the past few months has ended up way over budget or late. When I delved a little deeper into the problem, I realized that he didn't have a good process to handle projects and therefore often missed key steps along the way that ended up costing him a lot of time and money. And if my 25 years of business coaching has taught me anything, it's that he is not alone in having this problem. So, today I wanted to share the four steps that you can take to start getting projects done faster and within budget.
ECONOMY
Family Handyman

The 6 Best Wipe-On Wood Finishes

The ease of application and breathtaking results make wipe-on wood finishes beloved by pro and beginner woodworkers alike. These are the wipe-on wood finishes I use and trust the most. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something...
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Guide To Kitchen Cabinet Materials

If you’re planning a kitchen renovation or starting from scratch, your cabinetry choice will be one of the most important decisions you make. Not only are kitchen cabinets important for storage and organizing, they’re often the first thing people notice when they enter your kitchen. Advancements in material...
HOME & GARDEN
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy