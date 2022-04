JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have any oversized items that are too big to set out for the trash, you can get rid of those Saturday at another Roll-Off Dumpster Day. The city of Jackson will have Dumpsters in the Metrocenter parking lot on April 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the old Dillard’s entrance.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO