ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Wildcats compete for first place in conference standings this weekend

By Ravin Ray
bigcountryhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ACU Wildcats baseball team is in a three-way tie with Lamar and Sam Houston in WAC standings. The Bearkats are here this weekend and the Wildcats are vying to secure that number one spot and both teams are evenly matched going into it. Head Coach...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Cowgirls 11 game win streak snapped by Southeastern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southeastern’s offense picked up the timely hits when they needed them Friday night in its 6-1 Southland Conference series opening win over McNeese. The loss snaps the Cowgirls’ 11 game winning streak while the win extended the Lady Lions’ win streak to eight games.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLTV

Lamar leaving Western Athletic Conference, SFA rivalry

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lamar announced plans to ditch their conference affiliation with the Western Athletic Conference and head to the Southland Conference 15 months after announcing they would be leaving the Southland Conference along with Stephen F. Austin University, Sam Houston State University and Abilene Christian. The move would...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTSM

UTEP men’s golf conclude regular season this week

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s golf team will close out the regular season when the Miners compete at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic hosted by Rice, Houston and Sam Houston State at Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Club (par 72 – 6,756 yards) in Montgomery, Texas, on April 11-12. The 54-hole tournament […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Mccarty
Person
Sam Houston
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
KBTX.com

Aggies Wrap Up Spring Slate Saturday at Ellis Field

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies wrap up the spring soccer slate Saturday when they host the ULM Warhawks in a 6 pm exhibition match on Ellis Field. This spring, the Maroon & White have yielded just one goal in 390 minutes of action, outscoring opponents 19-1. Most recently, the Aggies dispatched of the Texas State Bobcats, 3-0. In San Marcos.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acu Wildcats
KBTX.com

Aggies drop game two of series against Kentucky

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team lost the middle game of their three game series with Kentucky 7-3 Friday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies are now 18-12 on the season and 5-6 in SEC play. Daniel Harris led the Wildcats going...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baranano lifts Baylor to 4-3 victory over Kansas

Baylor women’s tennis junior Paula Baranano hung in there in a marathon singles match on the No. 6 court to boost the Bears to a 4-3 victory over Kansas on Sunday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center. With all other singles matches complete, Baylor and Kansas were locked in a...
WACO, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Red Raiders get first Big 12 win against Oklahoma

Franco Ribero outlasted Jordan Hasson 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (1) Friday night, lifting Texas Tech over Oklahoma 4-3 in Big 12 men's play at the McLeod Tennis center. Tech trailed 3-2 after Mason Beiler beat Isaac Arevalo 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Tech's Dimitrios Azoidis evened it by taking a three-setter from Baptiste Anselmo 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3 on the No. 4 court.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy