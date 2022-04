The Austin ISD school board discussed increasing planning time for elementary teachers to improve students’ academic performance in core subjects at a meeting March 10. The percentage of AISD students who fail to meet Texas academic standards is often higher than the state average. Within the district, the achievement gap between low-income students and their peers is significant. In 2021, 47% of AISD students met expectations on State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness in reading, compared to 26% of economically disadvantaged AISD students.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO