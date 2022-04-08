ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerda Weissmann Klein, Holocaust survivor and activist, dies at 97

By Harrison Smith
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Gerda Weissmann Klein was liberated by American soldiers in May 1945, one day short of her 21st birthday, she weighed 68 pounds, had a shock of prematurely gray hair and had not bathed in three years. Her parents and only sibling were among the 6 million Jews murdered in the...

