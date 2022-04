Not even a month into his new job as Rock Bridge football coach, Matt Perkins faced his first unanticipated obstacle: finding an opponent for a vacant Week 6 game. Dealing with field or gym availability coupled with scheduling tournaments and one-off games makes creating a high school sports schedule a never-ending puzzle. However, with a nine-game schedule that consists of six Central Missouri Activities Conference games and three nonconference games part of a two-year contract, football is one of the easier schedules for a school’s activities director and coach to manage.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO