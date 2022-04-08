ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Tech to Make Your Life Better

MyStateline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephanie Humphrey is back to share some...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

40 Small, Cheap Ways To Make Your Life So Much Easier

I learned early on in life that you don’t always have to spend a lot of money to get a good bottle of wine — you just have to have a little insider knowledge. The same is true of making your life easier; this list is full of little day-to-day hacks that cost very little but have a big impact.
LIFESTYLE
ZDNet

Free online tech courses with certificates

Free online classes with certificates have made professional development more accessible than ever before. Tech students can complete courses to qualify for entry-level careers, and experienced professionals seeking advancement opportunities can master new skills. These courses offer accelerated and flexible schedules and give you the chance to show your mastery...
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Smart devices spy on you – 2 computer scientists explain how the Internet of Things can violate your privacy

Have you ever felt a creeping sensation that someone’s watching you? Then you turn around and you don’t see anything out of the ordinary. Depending on where you were, though, you might not have been completely imagining it. There are billions of things sensing you every day. They are everywhere, hidden in plain sight – inside your TV, fridge, car and office. These things know more about you than you might imagine, and many of them communicate that information over the internet. Back in 2007, it would have been hard to imagine the revolution of useful apps and services that smartphones...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Tipsontv Com
GeekyGadgets

4 Tech Solutions to Make Your Business Run More Smoothly

In today’s fast-paced markets, it’s hard to find a business that doesn’t rely on some form of technology. Software and hardware innovations make it possible for companies to increase productivity and deliver goods and services more efficiently. From IoT devices to cloud-based applications, many ongoing developments from the tech world are equipping businesses to do more.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

9 Ways Your Apple Watch Can Make Your Life Simpler

The Apple Watch is probably the most famous smartwatch available today; it has over 100 million users worldwide. Multiple features, handy design, and easy integration into the Apple ecosystem are just some reasons people love the Apple Watch. Although many people know about the different Apple Watch features, the real...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Cheddar News

Summer Interns Can Make Big Bucks for Big Tech Like Roblox, Uber

A Glassdoor study reports that internship programs at companies like Roblox, Uber, and Salesforce offered the highest compensation levels in 2020 — nearly $10,000 a month. Daniel Zhao, a senior economist at Glassdoor, joined Cheddar News to talk about why big tech companies are paying top dollar for their interns. "I think what we're seeing is that companies are pushing more aggressively to engage with these candidates before they’ve even graduated, really because of the level of competition that they are facing, especially for these very high-value STEM graduates," he said.
ECONOMY
MyStateline.com

15 tips and tricks for handling seasonal allergies

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have allergies, there are certain seasons that you might dread. For many people, spring is the worst. The abundance of pollen from trees, grass and weeds mingle with the air to become easily inhaled. Once inside, your body treats these benign invaders and reacts almost the same way it does to a cold or flu virus. The result is that you feel miserable.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Digital Trends

Future computer chips may be made out of honey

According to researchers at Washington State University (WSU), the future of neuromorphic computer chips may lie in … honey. Scientists involved in the study claim that this technology could be paving the way for sustainable, bio-degradable, and overwhelmingly fast computing. Honey is hardly the first thing to come to...
ENGINEERING
psychologytoday.com

What I Learned by Creating AI to Play Codenames

Artificial intelligence has now beaten humans at several different games. Codenames is a party game played between two teams that involves connecting verbal clues to target words. A program that plays Codenames demonstrates the difficulty of creating technology that is clever in the same ways humans are clever. Artificial intelligence...
VIDEO GAMES
technologynetworks.com

Can AI Reveal Why Languages Change Over Time?

The way we speak today isn’t the way that people talked thousands—or even hundreds—of years ago. William Shakespeare’s line, “to thine own self be true,” is today’s “be yourself.” New speakers, ideas, and technologies all seem to play a role in shifting the ways we communicate with each other, but linguists don’t always agree on how and why languages change. Now, a new study of American Sign Language adds support to one potential reason: sometimes, we just want to make our lives a little easier.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

New Salesforce AI chief eyes a future with voice-driven coding

While using AI to surface the customer most likely to churn or most likely to buy is certainly useful, it’s just a step in the process, and it’s only the start of how AI could change how we work in the future. Salesforce’s AI journey began in 2016...
SOFTWARE
The Next Web

Why we need human-centered AI

Welcome to AI book reviews, a series of posts that explore the latest literature on artificial intelligence. There are two contrasting but equally disturbing images of artificial intelligence. One warns about a future in which runaway intelligence becomes smarter than humanity, creates mass unemployment, and enslaves humans in a Matrix-like world or destroys them a la Skynet. A more contemporary image is one in which dumb AI algorithms are entrusted with sensitive decisions that can cause severe harm when they do go wrong.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy