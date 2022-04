Connect with poetry in library workshop DOVER — The Dover Public Library will present "Strange Terrain: How not to get poetry and let it get you instead, a virtual workshop, on Monday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. Former New Hampshire poet laureate Alice Fogel takes you through seven simple steps, and one hard one, toward understanding and appreciating more elements of poetry than you ever thought you could in this workshop, which is your quick, self-help program for "getting" poems. Sign-up needed...

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 1 HOUR AGO