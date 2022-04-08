ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont man sentenced to 73 years for wife's murder

Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GBLx_0f3u1UGg00
The Jefferson County Courthouse in downtown Beaumont. Photo made on May 13, 2020. Fran Ruchalski/The Enterprise (Fran Ruchalski, The Enterprise / The Enterprise)

A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 73 years in prison for the murder of his child's mother.

Bradley Robert Konning, 25, was found guilty of the April 29 murder of 32-year-old Lizeth Carpio.

“All agree that the defendant has not proved that he has acted under the influence of sudden passion,” 252nd Criminal District Court Judge Raquel West read from the jury.

Konning was indicted in May 2021 -- just three weeks after Beaumont police found Carpio’s body outside of her home with an upper-body gunshot wound the 2500 block of McFaddin Street in Beaumont.

Jefferson County First Assistant District Attorney Pat Knauth, who was on the prosecution team for the case, told The Enterprise on Friday afternoon that Carpio was shot twice in the head by Konning. While discussing the state’s position, Knauth said Konning allegedly had a long history of being violent to Carpio, his wife, and other people, including school custodians, other students and his mother.

"The defense pled guilty to murder and then during the punishment phase they tried to present the case as if the defendant acted in sudden passion,” Knauth said. “The state’s position was that we did not believe that the evidence supported it, that he acted deliberately and was not remorseful or regret his actions at all.”

Windell Radford, Konning's defense attorney, could not immediately be reached. Knauth said Radford did a “fine job” but had a “tough case.”

Related: Jefferson County DA not seeking re-election, Giblin joins office in seek of seat

It’s not clear why Konning wanted to kill his wife that day. However, Knauth said Konning had been threatening to kill her for months and had several pending assault cases involving Carpio, including from attempting to ram a car into her in August 2020.

He was previously arrested and indicted for evading, assault of a peace officer and endangering a child, Knauth said.

Two weeks before Carpio's death, Konning was released from jail.

"According to her, he had been threatening to kill her, he would say, ‘until death do us part and it won’t be me,'" Knauth said.

Related: Beaumont man arrested, held on $1M bond for murder charges

Konning must serve 30 years before being eligible for parole.

After the sentencing, Carpio’s Niece Dora Carpio described her as a reliable parent figure who was always there for her brother, uncle, grandmother and other family members.

She shared the family had already endured a lot of tragic circumstances, all of which Konning should have been aware of before he added another one with Carpio's murder.

“All of the memories we had together will always be in my heart but there will never be more because he took that way,” Dora Carpio said. “He took the opportunity for us to all make new memories together. And the thought alone of that hurts so much that I can’t … I can’t even look at him.”

“Not having her around makes us realize that our family is never going to be whole again …”she continued.

meagan.ellsworth@beaumontenterprise.com

twitter.com/megzmagpie

