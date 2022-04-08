'Everyone needs a Dr. Schnoor': Northern State President Neal Schnoor formally installed

Nine months after joining faculty, staff and students on campus, Northern State University's 18th president, Neal Schnoor, received his formal welcome.

The Friday investiture ceremony at the Johnson Fine Arts Center included numerous musical performances, with Schnoor, a former band director, leading the national anthem.

"Today I want to celebrate public higher education," he said in his comments.

Schnoor also took an opportunity to highlight some of the strategic planning goals for Northern, including a new partnership with the Aberdeen Development Corp. and the Center on Rural Innovation. It aims to create opportunities for digital startups.

The ceremony was a nod to the English tradition of installing a campus president, but it also gave presidents of other public universities in South Dakota, Aberdeen's mayor, the South Dakota Board of Regents, the governor, state legislators and congressional delegates an opportunity to welcome Schnoor, either in person or through a representative. For example, members of South Dakota's congressional delegation were unable to attend, but personal remarks were shared by representatives from their offices. Governor Kristi Noem also sent welcome remarks.

In those remarks, Schnoor was described as someone who:

Cares about what students want.

Is dedicated and laser-focused.

Remembers the challenges of being in the classroom.

Is a fighter for not just Northern State, but also Aberdeen and South Dakota.

Northern State University Foundation President Zach Flakus was the first of many to mention Schnoor's role in securing the necessary funding for the construction of a replacement building for Lincoln and Briscoe Halls.

The Legislature approved the $29.5 million needed for the project during the recently concluded session. The plan is to tear down the two buildings and replace them with a new Lincoln Hall to meet the needs of the business, finance, accounting and South Dakota State University nursing programs.

The new building will improve functionality and accessibility issues with Lincoln Hall.

"The Lincoln Hall project is driven by critical needs," Schnoor said.

He was quick to give credit to a coalition of community members who lobbied lawmakers to fund the project and the legislators who rallied their colleagues to get the votes.

District 23 Sen. Brian Breitling, R-Miller, who spoke on behalf of the state Senate said the university's plans for Lincoln Hall were already in place before Schnoor arrived, but Schnoor jumped in and started advocating for the project.

"He personalized this plan to make it connect with every single person," Breitling said.

District 23 Rep. Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, who is speaker of the House, said his first interactions with Schnoor were about the Lincoln Hall project and that Schnoor "knocked it out of the park."

Black Hills State University President Laurie Nichols, who also served as interim president at Northern State in 2008-09, reflected fondly on her time on campus.

"In those 12 months I came to love this university and community," she said.

Nichols noted the kinship Northern and Black Hills State share as the two comprehensive public universities in the state that started as normal schools, which were colleges created to train teachers.

Schnoor looks back at Northern's history

Schnoor looked back on Northern's history and how an early proposal had the normal school in Ordway, but the effort didn't receive funding. Other efforts to found the school in Aberdeen were also rejected.

"A decade later, Sen. James Lawson introduced a normal school in Aberdeen," Schnoor said.

But, he said, things didn't come easy. The bill to establish the school was approved by the Legislature, but vetoed by the governor. So Lawson drafted a new bill establishing an industrial school and institute of technology, which became law by default when no action was taken by the governor within three days. Schnoor said that's when concerns were raised about the name of the college, it became a normal school.

Northern, Nebraska Kearney share similar evolutions

Northern's evolution to a comprehensive public university mirrored that of the University of Nebraska Kearney. The chancellor of that school, Douglas Kristensen, who has worked with Schnoor, spoke of the similarities during his keynote address.

Kristensen also talked about the position of campus president as more than a job.

"It's a trust between the university and the community," he said.

Kristensen, who met Schnoor 20 years ago, described him as a realist who isn't afraid to tackle problems.

"His students were always the most loyal to him of all professors," Kristensen said.

He recalled a band rehearsal during which students weren't as focused as they could be. After a sharp remark from Schnoor, they improved. Kristensen said he asked a student about the scenario.

"That's why we love him, because he won't let us fail," the student told Kristensen. "Everyone needs a Dr. Schnoor."