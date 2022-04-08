ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Track & Field Continues Season at Mason Colonial Relays

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - George Washington outdoor track & field will return to competition this Saturday when it heads west of the District to take part in the Colonial Relays, hosted by George Mason. GW...

Sheridan Media

Sheridan County High School Track and Field Results: April 8, 2022

Sheridan was at the Queen City Classic at Spearfish, SD, while Tongue River hosted the Spring Fling, with Big Horn also competing. The next scheduled track and field meet for Sheridan is the Billings Invitational on Thursday, April 14th, while Big Horn and Tongue River will compete in a dual at TR that same day.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Junior sprinter, senior distance runner lead Penn-Trafford track team

It may not result in a WPIAL track and field title in 2022, but Penn-Trafford coach Eric Reger is excited about the future of his program. That’s because he has a talented group of underclassmen who are on the squad and winning events. The Warriors are 1-1 overall, defeating...
TRAFFORD, PA
WVNT-TV

WVU track set for Mason Spring Invitational

The West Virginia University track and field team travels to the Mason Spring Invitational on April 9, at George Mason Stadium, in Fairfax, Virginia. Saturday’s action will begin with field events at 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by track events at noon. Live results for the meet are available at WVUSports.com.
FAIRFAX, VA
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU track and field competing in Rapid City

The Black Hills State University track and field team is headed south to compete in the Bauer Invitational Saturday, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City. Things get started at 9 a.m. Saturday morning with the 10,000-meter run. before field events kick off at 10 a.m., and running events start at noon on a rolling schedule.
RAPID CITY, SD
Washington, DC
Washington State
Washington, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Daily Telegram

Local girls track teams ready for strong season

It should be a banner year in Lenawee County as more than a dozen state qualifiers from last year are back, including one state champion. Morenci has several returning athletes from its runner-up finish at the MITCA state meet. Madison has a big team as it tries to continue its long streak of Tri-County Conference success. Addison, Onsted, and Tecumseh also return multiple state qualifiers.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
George Mason
George Washington

