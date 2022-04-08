ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Hanover employee trapped in machinery at work rescued by local fire departments

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was rescued by Hanover County Fire and rescue teams Friday morning, after becoming entrapped in machinery at their work.

According to Hanover Fire, crews were dispatched to the 11000 block of Leadbetter Road, the Hanover Industrial Airpark, just after 7:30 a.m. Once on scene, crews found an employee with their arm trapped in machinery.

Hanover crews worked with Henrico crews to free the employee using airbags and other tools. The employee was quickly freed from the machine and transported to the hospital for treatment.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cu4Am_0f3tzqOC00
    Crews performing rescue operation (Photo Courtesy of Hanover Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATE1J_0f3tzqOC00
    Crews performing rescue operation (Photo Courtesy of Hanover Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zh4cg_0f3tzqOC00
    Hanover Fire Truck (Photo Courtesy of Hanover Fire)

Hanover Fire wants to remind people to follow proper lock-out/tag-out procedures when working on or around heavy equipment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

One teen dead, another injured after high-speed Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a high-speed crash in Danville killed a teenage driver and sent another teen to the hospital Monday night. The Danville Police Department says the single-vehicle wreck took place shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, April 4 in the 600 block of Henry Street. According to the department, […]
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Hanover County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Hanover County, VA
Accidents
City
Hanover, VA
Hanover County, VA
Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy