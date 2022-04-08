Fish Report - Tavernier

If you find yourself stumped by picky trout with any regularity, there’s a time-tested family of patterns that you’re probably not using enough. Enter the soft hackle fly. Characterized by their wispy, “buggy”-looking collars of partridge, grouse, or starling paired with bodies of thread or sparse dubbing, soft hackle flies are as old as fly fishing itself. These patterns are designed to imitate a number of insects at any given time, so employing them isn’t an exact science. They’re catch-all bugs, and they’ve earned their place firmly among fly-fishing’s bank of classic flies.
Comments / 0