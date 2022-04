WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati Police cruiser was caught on video driving through a crosswalk in West Price Hill that had two people in the middle of it. Clayton Adams told FOX19 NOW he was driving on Glenway Avenue Thursday afternoon when he came across a crosswalk at the corner of Relleum. His dashboard camera caught the cruiser driving through the crosswalk with two people wearing backpacks trying to cross.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO