Shasta County, CA

Taco Bell stabbing suspect court hearing pushed back to Monday

By Brandon Downs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Brent Close, the suspect in the Redding Taco Bell stabbing, appeared in court on Friday, which was pushed back....

