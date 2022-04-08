Paterson installs new tech to catch illegal dumpers

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson, New Jersey is cracking down on illegal dumping. It's a quality of life issue - a costly one. On Friday, CBS2's Nick Caloway got a look at how technology is being used to catch those responsible.

When driving around Paterson, you can't help but notice trash bags are littered all over. Mayor Andre Sayegh is fed up.

"We're here standing as a united front to let everyone know that Paterson is not a dumping ground," Sayegh said.

The city has plenty of work to do. Last year, some 3,200 tons of illegal trash were cleaned up. Most of it was dumped at dead end roads or left in public parks. Everything from construction materials to furniture and tires, which pose serious health concerns.

"They're a good threat for mosquitos, they're breeding grounds, and those are one of the things we try to get up the fastest," said Michael Jackson from the Paterson Department of Public Works.

The city has placed 35 motion-sensor cameras and license plate readers all over the city to help catch those illegally dumping.

One of the new cameras spotted a man driving a U-Haul truck and allegedly dumping construction materials. The cameras have already helped catch 12 illegal dumpers over the month. Most are coming from outside the city.

"It's a big threat to how our city looks and to the quality of life here in Paterson," Jackson said.

Paterson has increased fines for illegal dumping from $500 to a maximum of $10,000 to deter offenders. The city spends more than $50,000 a year to clean up and dispose of all that trash. Officials said the increased fines will cover the cost of the new cameras.