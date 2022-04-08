ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson installs new tech to catch illegal dumpers

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRwHx_0f3tyYnr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5xec_0f3tyYnr00
Paterson invests in new tech to prevent illegal dumping 01:49

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson, New Jersey is cracking down on illegal dumping. It's a quality of life issue - a costly one. On Friday, CBS2's Nick Caloway got a look at how technology is being used to catch those responsible.

When driving around Paterson, you can't help but notice trash bags are littered all over. Mayor Andre Sayegh is fed up.

"We're here standing as a united front to let everyone know that Paterson is not a dumping ground," Sayegh said.

The city has plenty of work to do. Last year, some 3,200 tons of illegal trash were cleaned up. Most of it was dumped at dead end roads or left in public parks. Everything from construction materials to furniture and tires, which pose serious health concerns.

"They're a good threat for mosquitos, they're breeding grounds, and those are one of the things we try to get up the fastest," said Michael Jackson from the Paterson Department of Public Works.

The city has placed 35 motion-sensor cameras and license plate readers all over the city to help catch those illegally dumping.

One of the new cameras spotted a man driving a U-Haul truck and allegedly dumping construction materials. The cameras have already helped catch 12 illegal dumpers over the month. Most are coming from outside the city.

"It's a big threat to how our city looks and to the quality of life here in Paterson," Jackson said.

Paterson has increased fines for illegal dumping from $500 to a maximum of $10,000 to deter offenders. The city spends more than $50,000 a year to clean up and dispose of all that trash. Officials said the increased fines will cover the cost of the new cameras.

Comments / 8

Awilda Cordero
2d ago

well after all these years ??? what took so long? Camara been around a long time. Mayor wake up. election year????

Reply
7
Carlos Alvarez
1d ago

The governor should use these people, to clean those areas, as well as the rest of paterson, so they learn the lesson.This way the city will save a lot of money.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
PIX11

Pair attack man while onboard Manhattan-bound train: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two suspects — one carrying a dog — assaulted a 39-year man on a J train March 5, police said Thursday. The train was approaching the Crescent Street station about 2:25 a.m. when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times in the head, back and arms. The suspects […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Illegal Dumping#Cbs2
CBS New York

NYPD: Twin brothers shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men were shot Tuesday night in the Bronx. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the borough.Police said 30-year-old Derrick Owens was killed and his twin brother was wounded. The brother was listed in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the leg.There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting, and no arrest have been made.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

‘I Did That’ Biden Stickers Cause Fight, Arrest At PA Gas Station

A Pennsylvania man was caught in the act of placing the infamous “I did that” Joe Biden stickers on a gas pump and got in a fight with employee that saw him, police say. Manor Township police were called to a report of an irate man yelling, and causing a disturbance at the gas pumps of the Turkey Hill located at 1503 Columbia Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to a release by the department.
MANOR, PA
UPI News

Two off-duty corrections officers shot in Queens bar

March 19 (UPI) -- A shooting at a bar in Queens early Saturday morning resulted in two off-duty employees of the New York City Department of Correction being hospitalized. The victims included a 31-year-old man, who was shot in the left hand, and a 32-year-old woman, who was shot in the ankle. Both are listed in stable condition and are expected to recover.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
21K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy